GOP Twitter Account Mocked for Tweeting Liberian Flag to Celebrate July 4th

The Republican Party drew online ridicule when its official Twitter account tweeted an American flag-themed celebration of the Fourth of July…except it wasn’t the American flag.

The tweet, which was preserved in a screenshot after its deletion, went up on Tuesday morning to bring wishes of a “Happy Independence Day.”

“Two-hundred forty-seven years ago, our forefathers told Ol’ King George to get lost!” The tweet declared. “Happy Independence Day from the GOP!”

While the two crossed flags might resemble Old Glory on a passing glance, the fact is they weren’t the American flag. The presence of a singular star establishes that these were actually the flag of Liberia.

Even though the GOP scrubbed the tweet, it was too late for them to avoid being called out for the errant graphic:

You know, I try hard to warn organizations that their crack comms teams will inevitably mess something *~fundamental~* up, and nevertheless, they persist. From your dear friends at the Republican National Committee, Happy Independence Day, Liberia! https://t.co/cYWagrHJCS https://t.co/NJXvOfbdcL pic.twitter.com/akfvm8wLu6 — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) July 4, 2023

The @GOP just put out a Happy Independence Day for Liberia. LOL https://t.co/l2HNIwmMz4 pic.twitter.com/sbhqvnblxl — Tommy Lavin ⛧ (@TommyLavinTST) July 4, 2023

.@GOP uses the flag of Liberia to celebrate July 4. On brand. https://t.co/RgdXuCkSOt — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) July 4, 2023

That’s the flag of Liberia. pic.twitter.com/YMVCWtZibm — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) July 4, 2023

We’re not gonna forget y’all not knowing the difference between the American flag🇺🇸 & the flag of Liberia🇱🇷 on #4thofJuly Nice try. pic.twitter.com/iNWBzblZIl — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) July 4, 2023

While the GOP’s tweet has been deleted, the police department of Austin, Texas and the San Francisco District Attorney’s office both still have tweets up containing a similar-looking graphic.

APD would like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day!

Enjoy the holiday with good food and good company. pic.twitter.com/XqdvES8y16 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 4, 2023

We wish you have a safe and happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jXOscxpsEl — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) July 4, 2023

