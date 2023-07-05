GOP Twitter Account Mocked for Tweeting Liberian Flag to Celebrate July 4th

The Republican Party drew online ridicule when its official Twitter account tweeted an American flag-themed celebration of the Fourth of July…except it wasn’t the American flag.
The tweet, which was preserved in a screenshot after its deletion, went up on Tuesday morning to bring wishes of a “Happy Independence Day.”
“Two-hundred forty-seven years ago, our forefathers told Ol’ King George to get lost!” The tweet declared. “Happy Independence Day from the GOP!”
While the two crossed flags might resemble Old Glory on a passing glance, the fact is they weren’t the American flag. The presence of a singular star establishes that these were actually the flag of Liberia.
Even though the GOP scrubbed the tweet, it was too late for them to avoid being called out for the errant graphic:
While the GOP’s tweet has been deleted, the police department of Austin, Texas and the San Francisco District Attorney’s office both still have tweets up containing a similar-looking graphic.
