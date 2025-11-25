Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill Banning ‘Hair Discrimination’: ‘In a Moment, It Will Be Illegal’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed a bill on Tuesday outlawing “hair discrimination” in the state, adding “protective hairstyles” to the state’s definition of race.

The CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act expands Pennsylvania’s Human Relations Act to include “hair texture” and “protective hairstyles” under the definition of race, making any discrimination against hairstyles in schools or the workplace a criminal act in the same way as discrimination against skin color.

“For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture. That ends today,” declared Shapiro. “Today, when I signed the CROWN Act into law, that will be the next step in making good on that promise of bringing about real freedom for all Pennsylvanians.”

He continued:

Look, we know that this is an issue which disproportionally affects Black Pennsylvanians who wear their hair in protective styles like locks and natural braids or twists and it can manifest itself in a number of different ways, from someone getting fired simply because of how they look, or maybe someone getting passed over for a job because of the way they wear their hair. That’s unacceptable and in a moment, it will be illegal.

Shapiro then signed the bill into law as a group of Pennsylvanians in attendance cheered.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and supporters of the CROWN ACT gathered in Philadelphia to sign the bill into law on Tuesday. The law is designed to prevent hair discrimination in the workplace, schools, and places of business in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/e1J7ksfm9k pic.twitter.com/oOjlUqQqAY — ABC News (@ABC) November 25, 2025

The CROWN Act was first introduced in California, where it was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2019. Since then, a dozen other states have signed into law their own CROWN Acts, including New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Michigan.

Watch above via NBC.