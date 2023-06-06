Greg Gutfeld Calls Biden Picking Harris as Veep ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘She’s So Much Worse’

Greg Gutfeld offered an interesting assessment of Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate in 2020.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, the co-hosts reacted to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley stating that if Biden wins in 2024, Harris will end up being president.

“We are running against Kamala Harris,” she said. “Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it. They know that it’s Kamala Harris that’s going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election.”

Biden, 80, is facing questions about his physical and mental health as he gears up to run for reelection in 2024. Those questions intensified last week after the president fell at a commencement ceremony. Harris, meanwhile, has even worse approval numbers than Biden.

“I spoke to a political consultant and he said the importance of framing the issue is the number one thing in politics,” Jesse Watters said. “What you want to do is you want to frame an issue that makes your opponent operate in a space that hurts them. So, when a Republican says ‘We’re actually running against Kamala Harris,’ what does that make Democrats say? That makes Democrats have to talk about Joe Biden’s age, Joe Biden’s physical, and Joe Biden’s mental health. It puts them in an even more awkward position because then they also have to insist and acknowledge that Kamala Harris is next in line.”

Watters said Republican candidates should “hammer” the fact that Harris would succeed Biden if he is unable to continue serving.

Gutfeld lauded Biden’s decision to pick Harris, albeit for an offbeat reason.

“I’m going to disagree with Jesse,” he said. “I think that the decision to choose Kamala as VP was brilliant for Joe ’cause she’s so much worse. You don’t pick a better choice.”

“She was an insurance policy,” Jeanine Pirro replied.

“Yeah, no one’s going to go after Joe if you gotta deal with that,” Gutfeld said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com