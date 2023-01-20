Greta Thunberg Awkwardly Laughs Off Trolling Questions About Arrest Conspiracy Theories and Eating Bugs to Save the Planet at WEF

Greta Thunberg offered mostly awkward laughter when a number of conservative pundits pressed her at the World Economic Forum with a series of questions on everything from her recent detainment in Germany to eating bugs to save the planet.

Thunberg has been protesting the WEF following a brief detainment by police in Germany at a demonstration against the expansion of a coal mine. Social media was rife with conspiracy theories based on the video where Thunberg is smiling as she’s carried off by police and then she appears to pose for cameras. Police denied the event was staged.

Thunberg was mainly questioned by conservative outlet Rebel News, each pundit for the network taking turns asking trolling questions. Thunberg mainly answered by laughing while walking.

“Greta, how did you get here today? What was your climate footprint in traveling here?” one asked, only eliciting a laugh from Thunberg.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg laughs when questioned by @ezralevant about her recent arrest at a German coal mine. Watch the full video at https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD. pic.twitter.com/maY1xL5RxS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

Ezra Levant for Rebel News pressed hardest on Thunberg’s detainment, even angering some surrounding journalists trying to ask Thunberg questions. The climate activist dismissed conspiracy theories about her brief detainment being staged, sarcastically saying it’s “very likely” the German police would assist in such an effort.

“I think you laugh when you’re nervous, is that right?” Levant eventually asked.

“Then I would be nervous all the time,” Thunberg said.

Thunberg continued ignoring the trolling questions until she eventually told the reporters she did not want to be followed anymore. Before this, she did offer an answer about potentially eating bugs to save the planet though.

Greta Thunberg is asked if she will be eating bugs for lunch to help save the planet: "I'll see." Watch the full video at https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD. pic.twitter.com/G44vBEgFvf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

“Are you going to be eating bugs to save the planet for this lunch?” another Rebel News pundit asked.

“I think I’m going to take — I’ll see,” Thunberg said with a laugh.

