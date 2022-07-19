Group Offering Bounties for Supreme Court Justice Locations Wants to ‘Shut Down’ Congressional Baseball Game: They ‘Don’t Deserve Peace’

Liberal activist group ShutDownDC is promising massive protests at the upcoming Congressional Baseball Game shortly after offering money bounties for the location of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

ShutDownDC is the group behind a recent protest of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, forcing him to leave a restaurant as protesters swarmed outside. They are protesting the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, among other issues.

“We disrupted Brett Kavanaugh’s steak dinner and we will disrupt the Congressional Baseball Game. The monsters tearing apart our country deserve no peace,” the group tweeted this week.

With enough protesters, they added, they could “shut the whole thing down.”

“If 100s of us turn out to the Congressional Baseball Game this month and risk arrest, there’s a real chance we could shut the whole thing down. Sign up to be there,” they wrote.

ShutDownDC’s call to disrupt the Congressional Baseball Game comes just five years after a gunman targeted a game and shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), as well as others including Capitol police officer Crystal Griner, lobbyist Matt Mika, and congressional aide Zack Barth.

The group’s bounties offer, which is a program through which they offer payments for the live locations of conservative Justices, also followed a man recently being arrested outside the home of Kavanaugh. The man told police that he planned on assassinating the judge in protest of his politics.

On the website linked to by ShutDownDC for their latest protest plans, they vow to “converge en masse on the Congressional Baseball Game.”

If our politicians have failed to deliver, we will shut it down,” they continue. “We will not stand by, watching them play games while the world burns. Everything we love is at stake. Our safety, our future, our one and only home. It’s time to leave everything on the field.”

ShutDownDC said the Congressional Baseball Game protest is to push for major climate legislation by August 5.

