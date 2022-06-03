<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The general election campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia began this week between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Trump-backed GOP candidate Hershel Walker, following their respective primary wins and the mudslinging has already begun.

Warnock’s campaign dropped its first attack ad against Walker on Thursday, highlighting the former NFL start bragging to right-wing radio show host Glenn Beck that he had a Covid-19 killing mist.

The interview took place in August 2020 and received extensive media coverage once Walker announced his run for the U.S. Senate.

“Right now, you know what, I’m gonna say something I probably shouldn’t,” the ad begins, showing a clip of Walker speaking to Beck.

“Do you know right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from Covid as you walk through this dry mist. As you walk through the door, it will kill any Covid on your body,” Walker continues.

“When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave. This here product — they don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that,” he adds as Beck looks surprised.

The ad ends with the question, “Is Herschel Walker really ready to represent Georgia?”

A Walker campaign aide told NBC News that “the comment was a reference to a ‘misting’ booth similar to the one the Denver Broncos football team installed to disinfect players.”

“Gas prices hit yet another record high and groceries are completely unaffordable. Raphael Warnock will spend the next six months talking about everything else, because he knows it’s his fault,” Walker’s campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount added in a statement.

Warnock has challenged Walker to a series of debates, apparently hoping to play off Walker’s difficulty in expressing his views on camera.

“Herschel very much looks forward to debating Raphael Warnock and his lock-step support for Joe Biden’s disastrous policies this fall,” said Walker’s campaign spokesperson to local media after the campaigns agreed to a debate in the fall.

