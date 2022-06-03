Dean Obeidallah Calls DeSantis the Next ‘Grand Wizard of the GOP,’ Says ‘DeSantistan’ Florida Is ‘The Worst Disney Ride Ever’ 

Comedian Dean Obeidallah reacted to a recent string of moves by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) targeting organizations that take positions he doesn’t like.

On Friday’s edition of The Reidout, Joy Reid showed clips of some recent actions DeSantis has taken in this vein.

Most recently, the governor vetoed $35 million in funding that had been earmarked for a Tampa Bay Rays practice facility. The team had tweeted in support of gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

In another instance, DeSantis threatened the U.S. Special Olympics with $27 million in fines after the organization announced a Covid vaccine mandate. The Special Olympics dropped the requirement.

The governor has also moved to ban gender transition care for Medicaid recipients and minors.

And of course, DeSantis is famously attempting to take control of Disney’s special district after the corporation vehemently opposed the state’s new bill that bans mentions of sexuality in classrooms grades kindergarten through three.

“It’s a full-on war at this point against anyone who opposes him,” said Reid.

Guest Ferdinand Amandi said he’s not sure voters will be able to vote DeSantis out in November because, “Florida, I don’t think, is a democracy anymore.” He claimed that it’s “an authoritarian state modeled after Hungary.”

Obeidallah chimed in, suggesting his home state of New York will soon see “refugees from Florida seeking freedom” from the governor.

“Look, they’re making it DeSantistan,” he said. “It’s going to be the worst Disney ride ever, where he runs it. He’s banning books, banning Black history, banning saying the word ‘gay,’ banning hormone therapy for transgender teens. That’s just cruelty.”

Obeidallah went on to cite an unspecified study showing that transgender teens who receive gender transition therapy are 40% less like to commit or attempt suicide.

“He knows that,” the comedian said. “It’s cruelty.”

Obeidallah concluded, “I look at Florida, I look at Ron Desantis being groomed to be the next grand wizard of the GOP on a national level.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

