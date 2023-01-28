‘He’s Been a Complete Failure’: Elie Mystal Blasts AG Merrick Garland For Not Stopping ‘Drug-Pusher’ Trump

Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland has been “a complete failure” because all the “election-deniers, coup-plotters,” and Donald Trump remain able to run for office.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Mystal whether he would say now, “two years and 19 days out from January 6th” that Garland has failed to hold Trump and others accountable.

“Yes,” said Mystal. “He’s been a complete failure.”

“Because at the point when you have so failed in your job as attorney general that all of these election-deniers, coup-plotters and the MAGA leader himself, Donald Trump, can either run for office in the midterm or promise to run for office for president in two years, you, as the law enforcement officer, has failed,” said Mystal.

"Because at the point when you have so failed in your job as attorney general that all of these election-deniers, coup-plotters and the MAGA leader himself, Donald Trump, can either run for office in the midterm or promise to run for office for president in two years, you, as the law enforcement officer, has failed," said Mystal.

