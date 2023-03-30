A witness told Republican members of the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee that their “lies” about the 2020 presidential election “corrode Americans’ faith” in democracy.

On Thursday, Professor Matthew Seligman of Stanford Law School delivered remarks to the panel. He used his time to criticize Republicans who claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, who is the leading spreader of the falsehood.

He noted many House Republicans, including members of the committee, spread the claim.

“It is not a coincidence that the proponents of measures that would handicap social media platforms’ efforts to combat misinformation are often prolific purveyors of misinformation themselves,” he said.

Seligman noted that two witnesses who had just testified, including a Republican senator, filed a brief in support of an attempt to block the counting of electoral votes from four states won by Joe Biden.

Seligman continued:

Over 100 members of Congress, including members of this committee today, also filed briefs supporting that suit. Texas’s complaint included a fantastical claim that the statistical likelihood that President Biden fairly won the 2020 election was less than one in [a] quadrillion. That is false. Members of this committee have claimed that Dominion Voting Machines fraudulently flipped votes from Trump to Biden. That is false. Members of this committee claim that thousands of ballots were cast on dead and unqualified voters. That is false. Members of this committee have claimed that election workers around the country counted fake or fraudulent votes. That is false.

Seligman then took a shot at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the committee:

And on Oct 19, 2020, Chairman Jordan tweeted that Democrats are trying to steal the election after the election. That is false. Lies like these corrode Americans’ faith in the integrity of elections and democracy. But those elections are, without question, fundamentally sound. These falsehoods form the foundation of an unprecedented effort to reverse the efforts of a presidential election.

The professor concluded his remarks and Jordan recognized Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“Mr. Seligman, isn’t it true that Democrats objected to President George W. Bush’s victory in 2000 on the House floor?” she asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

“Isn’t it true that Democrats objected to President George W. Bush’s victory in 2004?”

“Yes,” he answered.

In each of the aforementioned cases, the defeated Democratic presidential candidate conceded the race and did not incite an insurrection at the Capitol.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com