Fox Panel Flames DeSantis: ‘Everything About Florida That You Love – DeSantis Inherited’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t even officially announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, but that didn’t stop a Fox Business panel from offering a brutal assessment of his standing in the Republican field.

The governor has barnstormed the country in recent months, especially early primary and caucus states where he hopes to drum up support ahead of his anticipated announcement this week. Polling shows him well behind former President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s edition of Kudlow, Larry Kudlow, Mark Simone, and Pete Hegseth discussed the ways they feel DeSantis has underperformed.

“I’m waiting for DeSantis to show me an economic prosperity agenda,” Kudlow said. “This is going to be a pocketbook election. This is going to be a kitchen table election. And the candidate who has a good, strong, pro-growth, pro-prosperity agenda is going to win.”

Kudlow chided DeSantis over his vendetta against Disney – one of Florida’s largest employers – after the company opposed legislation he signed into law last year.

“It is all about attacking a company in his state named Disney,” he continued. “He won’t let up. Conservative free market people don’t attack businesses. They do promote jobs and businesses. He hasn’t done that.”

“Everything about Florida that you love – Desantis inherited,” Simone said. “The no state tax, all that stuff. He’s done a great job of running it. But most of that was inherited. You watch DeSantis turn Disney into World War III. Imagine what he would do with Putin. This guy has got problems. He’d be great in 2028. Wait ’til then.”

Hegseth chimed in to hit DeSantis over his handling of questions about Ukraine.

“Part of his rollout that was so poor from DeSantis was being on both sides of the Ukraine issue,” he said, referring to the governor’s dithering on the question of Russia’s war on the country. “Trump’s been very clear about it: ‘It didn’t happen under my watch and it wouldn’t have happened. And I don’t want to start foreign wars.’ DeSantis kind of tip-toed on the establishment route and then went another direction.”

Simone essentially opined that DeSantis lacks people skills.

“He’s got all the drama of Trump without the charm or the humor,” he said. “That’s his problem.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

