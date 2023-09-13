House Democrat Says Republicans Blame Saudis For 9/11 While Ignoring Fact That ‘Jared Kushner Took $2 Billion’ From Them

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) lambasted Republicans during a committee hearing on Wednesday over their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for his family’s foreign business dealings by pointing a finger at Jared Kushner.

Earlier this week Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the House would move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden, specifically to investigate his conduct regarding Hunter Biden’s overseas business practices.

Moskowitz, during a Committee hearing for Oversight and Accountability, tore into the allegations levied at Biden by pointing to the GOP’s purported double standard regarding Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Kushner.

During the Trump administration, Kushner was senior advisor to the president from 2017 to 2021, where he was given authority to craft Middle East policy. Shortly after his departure from the White House following Trump’s defeat, his new private equity firm, Affinity Partners, received a $2 billion investment from a Saudi crown prince-led fund.

The Democratic lawmaker started by claiming Republicans believed that Saudi Arabia was responsible for 9/11 yet are not bothered by Kushner doing business with the regime.

We sit here, we hear our colleagues bring up certain things like, oh, the the Biden family took money from a foreign entity. Right. And it’s just like. But really, I mean, do they do they really not know that Jared Kushner took $2 billion from the Saudis? I mean, by the way, they go on Twitter and blame the Saudis for 9/11. But then Jared Kushner, who, by the way, was not a wealth expert before he worked in the White House, nor was he a Middle East expert before he worked there, gets $2 billion from the Saudis. And they don’t they don’t have any questions. And I just think that the American people recognize that they have no credibility. It’s why the stuff they’ve been selling in this committee for nine months has not translated, which is why they’ve got to start all over again. It’s just you don’t have any credibility when you only want to look at one side of the coin.

McCarthy previously vowed to move forward with the inquiry via a vote on the House floor but has instead opted to directly order it. Members of the Republican caucus are reportedly worried an impeachment inquiry that does not find concrete wrongdoing by Biden may harm the GOP at the ballot box.

Watch the full clip above.

