House Judiciary Dems Set Key Watergate Figure as First Big Witness of Hearings on Mueller Findings

The House Judiciary Committee has set its first hearing on the Mueller report for next week, and to get an idea of where it’s going, the first big witness is key Watergate figure John Dean.

Dean, former Nixon White House counsel, is currently a CNN contributor who has talked in the past few months about parallels between that infamous era and the Trump era.

Trump: “I don’t do cover-ups.” =

Nixon: “I’m not a crook.” History is repeating itself. — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 22, 2019

Dean also reacted to the Mueller report by saying it’s “more damning” than the Senate Watergate report.

Per Politico, Dean will be testifying as part of a panel including several former U.S. attorneys and legal experts regarding the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller himself has indicated he would rather not testify and that any testimony of his would stick to what’s laid out in the report.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com