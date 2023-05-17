House Republican Manhandles Protester, Who Tells Him ‘Get Off Me! You’re Hurting Me!’

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) physically removed a protester from a press conference with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday as the man screamed, “Get off me! You’re hurting me!”

Several recordings showed democratic socialist protester Jake Burdett being pushed by Higgins out of the Washington, D.C. event as the congressman said, “You’re out.”

@RepClayHiggins pushing an activist for asking tough questions is supposed to be normal? pic.twitter.com/CQx6s3PCQ3 — Kristy Fogle PA-C (@kristyfoglePAC) May 17, 2023

“Get off me!” shouted the protester. “You’re hurting me!”

Others could be heard shouting at Higgins to let Burdett go and to “calm down”.

Before the incident took place, Burdett recorded himself confronting Gosar during a speech, which prompted Higgins to block the protester and say, “Let this man talk and then I’ll come talk to you privately.”

Identifying himself as the representative for South Louisiana, Higgins asked Burdett to “peacefully stand by with your camera” and wait for the speech to end so he could answer questions.

I am currently being detained by DC Police for asking tough questions to far right extremist Congressmen @RepGosar and @laurenboebert at a press conference. Rep Clay Higgins proceeded to assault/physically remove me from the press conference.For this, the cops detained me,not him pic.twitter.com/iX4yjCGKsZ — Jake Burdett (@jake_burdett) May 17, 2023

As Boebert then began to deliver her own speech, Burdett confronted the congresswoman and pushed beyond the barricades, moving towards her. Higgins responded by physically removing Burdett from the event.

Burdett — who describes himself as a “progressive activist” and a “Democratic Socialist” on social media — claimed in a Twitter post that he was detained by DC police following the incident.

On Wednesday, Burdett appeared to take part in a Medicare for All rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and he could be seen wearing an Our Revolution shirt during the incident with Higgins.

