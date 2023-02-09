‘Sir, Sir, Probable Cause for What?’ Ingraham Baffled by House Republican’s Claim ex-Twitter Employees Will Be Jailed

Laura Ingraham questioned Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) over statements he made during an Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. She seemed unconvinced and even confused by his response.

Four former Twitter employees testified before the panel as part of the committee’s investigation into “Twitter’s role in suppressing the Biden laptop story.” Twitter censored of news reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The laptop showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, and it also contained lewd images. Twitter said it acted out of concern the story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

At one point, Higgins told the witnesses they are going to jail:

You, ladies and gentlemen interfered with the United States of America 2020 presidential election, knowingly and willingly. That’s the bad news. It’s gonna get worse because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrests part. Your attorneys are familiar with that.

Company executives met with the FBI on multiple occasions, and the bureau alerted them to possible disinformation and misinformation campaigns that could be election interference schemes by foreign powers. No evidence has emerged showing the FBI or other government agencies dictated to Twitter how it conducts content moderation.

On Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host who has been a relentless critic of Twitter and its moderation policies, asked Higgins about his remarks after citing liberal pushback against his claim.

“Your response to that argument?” she said. “How does moderating content rise to criminal activity? I mean we complain about Democrats, criminalizing politics, criminalizing things that shouldn’t be criminalized. They’re trying to turn that argument on you.”

Here was Higgins’ response:

I very much look forward to the long conversations with some of these attorneys that have taken that position on behalf of their clients. Of course they’re going to protect the Biden crime family and we’re gonna slowly and judiciously dissect that position that they take because violation of state and federal laws and many layers there. What we’re doing in Congress right now, the Oversight Committee is investigating because they’ve clearly crossed a threshold of reasonable suspicion, which calls for investigation. And who investigates? The investigators in this case the FBI – Congress investigates the FBI through our committees. Oversight Committee is the point of that spear. The reasonable suspicion evidence we have is tremendous. So, our investigation will move forward, and the effort to produce what the next threshold is, which is probable cause. Probable cause is–

“Sir, sir, probable cause for what?” she interrupted. “What’s the actual crime? I mean, I was a criminal defense lawyer in my day, so I’m always–what’s the what?”

The question prompted additional rambling, including a comment about Twitter conspiring with the FBI “to suppress the vote”:

It’d be different from the FBI agents versus civilians. FBI agents subject to the color of law, U.S. Codes, and title 18 laws. And the FBI basically, the FBI used the Twitter executives and Twitter’s platform and mechanism, the civilians that made decision with Twitter conspired with the FBI to restrict the constitutional rights and to suppress the vote of American citizens. So, the broader laws were, were conspired to be committed between federal agents and the FBI and Twitter executives. Who gets charged with what ultimately will be determined based upon the probable cause level of evidence we’re able to produce. The FBI agents will be charged differently than civilians. Understand, that’s the way things work. But they conspired together to commit election and voter suppression crimes.

After a brief and awkward exchange, Ingraham declared, “This is appalling, what Twitter did.”

Watch above via Fox News.

