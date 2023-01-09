CNN’s John King Finds No Hope Among Panel for Biden to Solve Immigration Crisis — Even After Border Visit

CNN’s John King found little hope for immigration reform in the nearby future from a panel discussing President Joe Biden’s visit to the border this week.

King inquired multiple times whether this trip means there is hope of Republicans in Congress working with Biden on the issue of immigration, though he also noted many Biden critics already dismissed his visit as a “photo op.”

King said:

“Does the White House see an opportunity to say, ‘okay, we’ll give you some border security money, not the wall technology, but in exchange, give the Dreamers citizenship, create a guest worker program that a lot of Kevin McCarthy’s constituents back home in Bakersfield would like for farm workers. Do they see an effort to pressure the Republicans here or do they just want hands off?”

CNN correspondent Phil Mattingly reported there is a thirst for new legislation among Democrats, but added many Democrats disagree among themselves on immigration reform.

“This isn’t just a Democrats versus Republicans issue,” Mattingly said. “There are very significant issues inside the Democrat Caucus when it comes to immigration.”

“It’s a complicated issue because it’s been part of the dysfunction of Washington for so long,” King added, asking yet again if there is a chance Biden could progress the immigration issue forward, noting Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) offered the president a letter on actions he feels need to be taken at the border.

“Is there any chance, maybe not with the Congress, with the governors, is there any chance or are we just in this political standoff on this issue?” King asked. The network’s chyron noted Biden has “few options” in dealing with the border crisis. Another chyron message during the segment claimed the White House is struggling to address the “border crisis.”

NPR host Ayesha Rascoe called it a “political standoff” and argued significant reform can only go through Congress where Biden’s visit apparently won’t be holding much sway.

“It does take a Congress and lawmakers and policy people who are willing to work together. We have not seen that for the past few decades,” she said, adding Republicans will not support any move towards amnesty.

Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell seconded this, and CNN reporter Melanie Zanona added to the gloomy forecast.

“We should also point out how toxic it is about to be on Capitol Hill in terms of the investigations, potential impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, so while theoretically I agree with Phil, it could happen, I also just think that the politics are going to get incredibly difficult for both sides,” she said.

Even Mattingly had to backtrack the minor positive vibes he kicked off the segment with, noting he only said reform could happen.

“To be clear, I think it could,” he said. “I’m with Mel and Leigh Ann.”

Watch above via CNN

