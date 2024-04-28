‘I Followed The Law’: Kristi Noem Doubles Down On Shooting ‘Less Than Worthless’ Puppy

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem again defended her controversial killing of her puppy by claiming she “followed the law” and acted as a responsible dog owner.

In her upcoming new book No Going Back, Noem explained how she shot a 14-month-old dog named Cricket, who she described as “less than worthless” due to aggressive behavior. Social media users began criticizing Noem for animal cruelty.

Noem defended her decision Sunday in a post written on X (formerly Twitter) by claiming her willingness to kill her pet shows she is “authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges.”

“What I learned from my years of public service, especially leading South Dakota through COVID, is people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges,” she wrote. “My hope is anyone reading this book will have an understanding that I always work to make the best decisions I can for the people in my life.”

I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024

She then added that South Dakota law allows her to execute her dog if it becomes aggressive toward livestock.

“Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did,” Noem noted. “Whether running the ranch or in politics, I have never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle. Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor”

“As I explained in the book, it wasn’t easy. But often the easy way isn’t the right way,” she concluded.

Noem is considered one of the contenders for former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential ticket this upcoming November.