First Lady Melanie Trump made a fiery call for Congress to allow convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims to testify.

In a press conference on Thursday, Trump denied having any relationship with Epstein and rejected all “mean-spirted attempts to ruin my reputation,” before calling on Congress to take action with the goal of uncovering the truth.

“Now is the time for congress to act,” she said. “Epstein was not alone. Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized. Of course, this doesn’t amount to guilt. But we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.”

Trump continued:

“I call on congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with the public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of congress with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes. And then her testimony should be permanently entered in to the congressional record. Then and only then will we have the truth. Thank you.”

Of whether she had a relationship with Epstein, Trump slammed the “false smears” that have circulated.

“I have never been friends with Epstein,” she said. “Donald [Trump] and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine] Maxwell.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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