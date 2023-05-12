‘I Guess the Bar Is So Low!’: Erin Burnett Chuckles at Guest Defending DeSantis’s Questionable People Skills

CNN’s Erin Burnett couldn’t suppress her laughter after a guest who supports Ron DeSantis for president defended his people skills – or lack thereof.

The Florida governor is expected to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump leads DeSantis bigly in the polls and has repeatedly attacked the governor.

On Friday’s OutFront, Burnett played a clip of billionaire Republican donor John Catsimatidis complaining that DeSantis isn’t returning phone calls.

“I have a lot of Florida friends who helped him get elected, and he hasn’t returned any of their calls,” Catsimatidis said. “Look, he is who he is. He’s a good American, but his people skills are very, very bad… one friend of mine said he was sitting next to him at dinner, he never said one word!”

Burnett noted another megadonor said he has doubts about the governor’s ability to win the White House.

She turned to her guest, GOP donor and DeSantis backer Dan Eberhart, and asked, “Does any of this give you pause?”

“I’ve seen him in person,” he replied. “I’ve seen in action. I saw him in the 2018 [gubernatorial] campaign. I think he’s an affable person. He’s made me laugh a couple times, but he’s a serious person. And I think that–”

“I’m sort of laughing,” Burnett interjected. “He’s made you laugh a couple times. I guess the bar is so low!”

“That’s not someone that kind of fits this description,” Eberhart continued. “The most important thing is, this is a two-person race. And this is going to be between Trump and Governor DeSantis.”

He concluded that Republican voters “are gonna want to move forward, not backwards.”

Watch above via CNN.

