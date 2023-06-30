NEW POLL: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lands at 1.6 Percent In New York After Joe Rogan Frenzy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew scant support in a brutal new poll of New York State after his well-publicized viral dustup involving podcaster Joe Rogan and vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez.

Kennedy’s longshot candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination has been drawing attention from a media thirsty for drama in the race and a slice of voters who, for a variety of reasons, have had him polling between ten and twenty percent since he announced — despite his affinity for anti-science conspiracy theories. Some are likely disaffected by concerns over Biden’s age and low approval rating, are attracted by goodwill for RFK Jr.’s slain father and/or the Kennedy name, or Kennedy’s long activist legal career.

Nationally, RFK Jr.’s numbers are little changed in a new Fox News poll. He’s at 17 percent in the most recent poll, little changed from the 16 and 19 percent he scored in the two previous Fox News polls taken before the Rogan kerfuffle.

But a new Siena College poll of New York State — where the Kennedy family has deep roots, and where RFK Jr. was once considered for the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Clinton — shows Kennedy polling at less than half of the poll’s 3.9% margin of error.

Respondents to the poll were asked, “Do you think the Democratic Party should renominate Joe Biden as the party´s candidate for President in 2024, or do you think the party should nominate a different candidate for President in 2024?”

A 54 percent majority responded that President Joe Biden should be renominated, while 40 percent replied “Someone else” and another 6 percent had no opinion.

That forty percent who didn’t want Biden were asked “Who do you think the Democratic Party should nominate as the party’s candidate for President in 2024?”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders each earned ten percent of that 40 percent, while RFK Jr. and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg each earned 4 percent — or 1.6 percent of the total sample of Democrats.

The poll comes after RFK Jr.’s wild interview with Rogan, and Rogan’s attempt to pressure Hotez — with help from Elon Musk — into debating the candidate on the air.

