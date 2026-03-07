Israeli President Has No Plans to Send Troops to Iran — and Doesn’t Expect USA To Send Troops, Either

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country has no plans to put troops on the ground in Iran and that he does not expect the USA to send soldiers, either.

Herzog — during an interview on Fox News Live on Saturday — said anyone who is claiming troops will soon be sent to Iran is trying to “scare” the American public into opposing the war.

“No, and I don’t think anybody is expecting to see American troops in Iran as well,” Herzog told host Aishah Hasnie, after she asked if troops will be entering Iran.

Hasnie asked the question after playing comments Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made to NBC’s Tom Llamas on Thursday. Araghchi said Iran’s theocratic regime was not afraid of a U.S. invasion and was instead “waiting for them” to arrive.

“That would be a big disaster for them,” he added.

Herzog on Saturday said those comments were ridiculous and only made to stoke fear among.

“I think part of the comments of the Iranian foreign minister is to impact American public opinion and scare American public opinion,” he said.

Herzog added what is left of Iran’s ruling theocracy is in “total disarray” and will fold, without the need to send American or Israeli soldiers.

“It doesn’t require troops on the ground for that matter. It requires constant pressure,” Herzog said.

His interview on Fox News comes a week after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other Iranian leaders.

President Donald Trump on Friday said there will be no peace deal with Iran until there is an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and the country selects a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”

“Their army is gone, their navy is gone, their communications are gone, their leaders are gone — two sets of leaders are gone, they’re down to their third set,” he said. “Their air force is wiped out entirely… other than that, they’re doing very well.”

Watch above via Fox News.

