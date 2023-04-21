MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and former Ohio Governor John Kasich had a good laugh over the possibility of another Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump presidential contest in 2024.

“What do you think if we’re into another Biden-Trump rematch?” Mitchell asked while gesturing with her hands. “Déjà vu all over again?”

Kasich burst into a fit of laughter, causing Mitchell to join him.

“It’s kind of hard — it’s hard to believe, Andrea, that that could be the situation. But, you know, it might be, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Kasich answered in between chuckles.

Kasich, a Republican, has been a fierce critic of Donald Trump ever since they battled it out for the presidential nomination in 2016. The former governor said he “cried” after he was the last opponent to drop out of the race against the businessman.

“It’s conceivable it could be Biden-Trump, but I believe that Donald Trump will never be president again,” Kasich said. “Too many people have made up their minds about him.”

Mitchell quoted from a Wall Street Journal poll showing Trump 13 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to be Trump’s chief competitor for the nomination.

“DeSantis hasn’t even announced yet,” Kasich answered. “He’ll get a bump if he announces, but as we’ve always said, you’ve got to be a candidate that can have the money — I think he has the money. You have to have the ideas, though I sort of wonder about what his ideas are. And you have to have the magic. If you don’t have the magic — you’ve covered politics forever,” Kasich said to Mitchell. “You know, you can see them when they walk in the room or she walks in a room, you can see when they carry something that’s special. And the question is, does he have that? Could he have that?”

