Ben Shapiro Stunned Over Trump’s Attack on Ron DeSantis’ Covid Response: ‘That is a Lie’

Podcast host Ben Shapiro was stunned over former President Donald Trump’s recent attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Covid.

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show where Shapiro played a clip from Trump’s Thursday appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

During the podcast, Trump attacked DeSantis for not doing well on Covid response.

Trump bashed the Florida governor, whose initial response to Covid gained him a legion of conservative fans:

I’m putting out the Covid numbers, he didn’t do well on Covid. He had more deaths than almost every country in Florida. I hate to say it cause Florida’s my state, but he did not do well. It’s really, it’s very interesting, I don’t wanna knock anybody, but the thing he did well on was public relations, because the numbers weren’t what they pretended to be.

Shapiro acted shocked at the argument from Trump, calling it a “lie.”

“Donald Trump is running ever to the left. So Donald Trump has decided that he is not going to attack Ron DeSantis from the right,” Shapiro said, elaborating that Trump wasn’t touting his success record or giving any reason why people should vote for him.

“Instead, he’s full on attacking Ron DeSantis from the left. It’s bizarre. It’s super weird. Here’s Donald Trump ripping Ron DeSantis’ Covid response for being too liberal and permissive — for allowing too many people to die. This is the same attack the mainstream media were making on Ron DeSantis during Covid. This is the Andrew Cuomo attack on Ron DeSantis being mirrored by President Trump. What in the world?” Shapiro said before playing the clip.

After Trump questioned Florida’s Covid numbers, Shapiro called the whole thing a lie.

“That is a lie. He’s actually doing Rebekah Jones crap now,” Shapiro said, referencing a former Florida state employee who falsly accused DeSantis of hiding the true impact of Covid.

“The numbers are exactly what he said they were. Florida in terms of its age, well outperformed a bunch of other states. Florida has approximately the same death rates from Covid as California. And when you adjust for the ages and Florida does better, and we didn’t kill our economy here in Florida. You know, everyone knows this. This is why Ron DeSantis is popular. So,Trump is basically saying, ‘Who are you gonna believe? Me or your own lying eyes?’ And he’s now running at him from the left,” Shapiro said.

“I mean, presumably this means that he would’ve been in favor of lockdowns because Ron DeSantis was not in favor of lockdowns. Presumably this would be me mean that he would be in favor of vax mandates because Ron DeSantis was not in favor of vax mandates. Presumably this would mean that Trump is in favor of mask mandates cause DeSantis was not in favor of mask mandates,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro suggested this cast doubt on the Trump 2024 presidential campaign.

“So I have a question for you. Again, are you voting for Trump because you actually think that he’s going to be a stalwart protector of conservative values? Are you voting for him because you think that he’s going to win? Because both of those seem to be in doubt by the way he’s running the campaign,” Shapiro said — despite saying that he would still vote for him.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

