‘It’s Not Even Going to Work’: Raskin Roasts Trump For Trying to Shut Down the Government to ‘Blockade His Prosecutions’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tore into House Republicans Friday who seem poised to shut down the government unless some kind of last-minute deal can be reached to continue funding it.

Raskin joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe and reacted to reports that former President Donald Trump had been coordinating with some House GOP members regarding a possible shutdown.

“I mean, Donald Trump is calling the shots across the board. He wants to shut. He thinks he can shut down his indictments and the work of the special counsel and the Department of Justice in the federal courts by getting Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and three other members of the MAGA caucus to derail the house and shut down the government of the United States,” Raskin claimed, adding:

He’s badly mistaken because the attorney general, Jack Smith, the prosecutors, are funded by a continuing indefinite appropriation to the Department of Justice, and they’re exempted because the attorney general is a presidential appointee and the federal courts themselves are open for business for criminal trials because they relate to the protection of life, property and public safety. So he’s going to shut down all the rest of the US government in order to blockade his prosecutions, but it’s not even going to work.

“And Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, who wants to run for governor of Florida, according to all the Republicans I serve with, should figure out right now they’re just going to end their political careers by shutting down the government for no reason. They should tell Donald Trump his plan is not going to work,” Raskin concluded.

This week, Trump posted on his Truth Social, “Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the Country as Enemies of the State. This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots.”

Trump added Wednesday: “They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now. Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

