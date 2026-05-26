Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the Strait of Hormuz will be opened “one way or the other” while speaking to reporters about the Trump administration’s ongoing peace deal negotiations with Iran.

Rubio ripped Iran for blocking naval traffic while flying back to the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

“The straits have to be open. They’re going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open,” Rubio said.

He continued, “What’s happening there is unlawful, it’s illegal, it’s unsustainable for the world. It’s unacceptable. I don’t know of any country in the world that doesn’t [feel that way].”

His remarks come as the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz has become a key point for President Donald Trump as he negotiates with Iran.

The strait’s effective closure has left gas prices surging higher since the start of the Iran war; a barrel of oil cost around $67 on February 27, the day before joint U.S. and Israeli strikes hit Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Oil barrels have been hovering around $100 since then, although optimism around a possible peace deal led to oil dropping 4% to $92.70 on Tuesday morning.

Trump announced last weekend that a deal with Iran would “be announced shortly,” although reports later indicated the agreement could take a week to hammer out.

CNN’s Scott Jennings posted on X on Sunday that the deal was “95%” done, but the two sides were still “haggling over some language.” He also posted some key details on the framework, which he said he received after a “briefing” from a senior Trump official.

“Iran must turn over nuclear stockpile to get anything. USA position is that failure to meet deal commitments means Iran gets nothing,” Jennings reported.

He also said the the U.S. was not giving money to Iran and that the “initial deal point is to re-establish free flow of commerce by reopening Strait of Hormuz.”

Watch above via CNN.

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