WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Press Conference in India

President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, after which, they will hold a joint press event roughly scheduled for 6:30 AM. EST.

Trump and Modi enjoy an amicable relationship, both having received stadiums filled with supporters at the respective country they are visiting.

Trump will likely speak about the coronavirus epidemic, and will likely also address the political landscape in the United States.

Watch above, via the White House.

[image via screengrab]

