Mayor Who Told Trump ICE Force to ‘Get The F*ck Out’ Defiantly Calls Critics ‘Disney Princesses’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-MN) slammed critics when CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confronted him over his remarks telling President Donald Trump’s deportation forces to “get the f*ck out” of his city following a tragic shooting.

Shock and outrage swept the political media and the nation on Wednesday after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and President Donald Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Frey immediately called BS on the government’s narrative, and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) similarly lashed out at Trump and Noem in the aftermath of the shooting.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins wrapped up her interview with Frey by asking about criticism of his comments. Frey snarkily apologized to the “Disney Princess ears” of his detractors:

COLLINS: Thank you for that update. And Mr. Mayor, I just — after you told ICE to get the eff out of the city, I’ve seen a lot of Republicans here in Washington, criticizing those comments, saying that you’re escalating tensions with that. Can you respond to them? And what do you say to them tonight, people who criticize those comments? FREY: I’m so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears. But here’s the thing. If we’re talking about what’s inflammatory? On the one hand, you got someone who dropped an F-bomb. And on the other hand, you got someone who killed somebody else. F-bomb. Killing somebody. I think the more inflammatory action is killing somebody. And so, once again, let’s be real and just honest and straight-up about what’s happening here. This is not OK. The way they’re coming into cities, not just Minneapolis, but around the country, is not OK. Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you should understand the importance of constitutional law enforcement. You should understand the importance of not discriminating, based on race, and randomly plucking people off the street, because they’re Somali or Latino. And especially from what we’ve seen, you should also understand the importance of de-escalating tense situations, not killing people and yanking out a gun. And so, again, I’m not going to preempt the investigation. It is important that we do that. And at the same time, you want to make a big deal about an F-bomb? Let’s make a big deal about our Constitution. I think that’s probably the better route. COLLINS: Mayor Jacob Frey. And Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Thank you both for taking the time to join us and update our audience tonight. We really do greatly appreciate your time. FREY: Thank you.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.