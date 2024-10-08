JD Vance Confronted with Report That Trump Speaks to Putin, Asks, ‘Is There Something Wrong’ With That?

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance took questions from reporters at a campaign stop in Detroit on Tuesday and was pressed about the latest bombshell revelations regarding Donald Trump staying in touch with Russia’s Vladimir Putin after leaving office.

“Wanted to ask you about Bob Woodward’s new reporting, specifically about Trump and Putin’s calls. Have you had conversations with the former president about his relationship with Putin and what those calls entailed?” asked an off-camera reporter.

“I honestly didn’t know that Bob Woodward was still alive until you just asked me that question. And that’s — what little I know about Bob Woodward is that he is — I’m going to use I’m going to use a word here. He is a hack. The guy is a hack. So have I talked to Donald Trump about his calls with Vladimir Putin? No. I’ve never had that conversation with Donald Trump in my life,” Vance shot back, initially choosing to attack Woodward, who was giving extensive White House access during Trump’s presidency, instead of answering the question.

Vance eventually divided to address Woodward’s reporting, “But if Donald Trump — even if it’s true, look, is there something wrong with speaking to world leaders? No. Is there anything wrong with engaging in diplomacy? Kamala Harris’s approach has been to hide in a basement, hide from the American people and hide from world leaders. And you know what that’s gotten us? We are on the verge of World War III. It’s a disgrace and it’s a complete failure of a foreign policy.”

CNN received a copy of the book before its October 15th release and reported, “The book, ‘War,’ also reveals new details about Donald Trump’s private conversations with Putin – and a secret shipment of Covid-19 testing equipment Trump sent to the Russian president for his personal use during the height of the pandemic.”

Watch the clip above.