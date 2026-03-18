JD Vance Scoffs at Reporter Asking If Trump Will ‘Intervene’ in 2026 Elections

Vice President JD Vance did not have much patience for a reporter who asked him to promise President Donald Trump’s administration will not “intervene” in the 2026 midterm elections on Wednesday. Vance said if “intervening” meant requiring voters to present identification, then it was just fine with him.

The Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger asked Vance about it during an appearance at the EDSI Manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

“Do you have any promises that you would make that the federal government will not intervene in any way in this election? Or what would you tell people in Michigan who are concerned about that?” Mauger asked.

“What do you mean by the federal government intervening in the election? That’s the first I’ve ever heard of it, but maybe I misunderstood your question,” Vance told him.

Mauger said Trump has talked about “nationalizing” elections recently. He was referring to comments Trump made last month, when he urged Republicans to “nationalize” the voting process in order to block “crooked” Democrat-led states from allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

“Well, if what you mean by intervening in the election is that we want everybody to have a voter ID before voting in this country, yes, we should be doing that,” Vance said.

That answer drew a big roar from the crowd and a small “USA! USA!” chant from some attendees.

Vance then quipped that Trump could send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Michigan to count ballots, which Vance joked would be Rubio’s sixth job. He then went back into serious mode and talked about how critical it was for Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, which would require ID to vote in federal elections. President Trump has publicly backed the act, but the GOP is currently struggling to find a way to get it through the Senate.

Watch above via News Nation.

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