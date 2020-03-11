Jeff Sessions Responds to Trump Snub By Pledging Undying Support For President’s Agenda

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his Alabama Senate race opponent by pledging his undying support for the president’s agenda.

“I’m one of the architects of the Trump agenda – I’ve always supported it and always will,” said Sessions in a Twitter post Wednesday. “Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable.”

I’m one of the architects of the Trump agenda – I’ve always supported it and always will. Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) March 11, 2020

On Tuesday night, Sessions also tweeted, “Of course, President Trump can endorse anyone he chooses for the U.S. Senate election in Alabama. But the Constitution expressly empowers the people of Alabama, and only them, to select their Senator. I intend to take my case directly to the people of Alabama.”

Of course, President Trump can endorse anyone he chooses for the U.S. Senate election in Alabama. But the Constitution expressly empowers the people of Alabama, and only them, to select their Senator. I intend to take my case directly to the people of Alabama. (1/2.) — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) March 11, 2020

“Even before he declared for the presidency, I fought for the principles that Donald Trump so effectively advocated in the campaign and has advanced as President,” he continued. “I believed in those principles then, I have always fought for them, and I will continue to do so.”

Even before he declared for the presidency, I fought for the principles that Donald Trump so effectively advocated in the campaign and has advanced as President. I believed in those principles then, I have always fought for them, and I will continue to do so. (2/2.) — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) March 11, 2020

President Trump endorsed Sessions’ opponent Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday as part of his continued effort to punish Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

“Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” Trump wrote. “Tommy will protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets.

“He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]