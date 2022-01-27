White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Republicans who are critical of President Joe Biden’s still-unannounced replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Breyer officially announced on Thursday that he is stepping down after three decades on the bench. Biden also stated that he intends to announce a successor for Breyer before the end of February.

While Biden has vowed that Breyer will be replaced by a Black woman, the White House has not given any indication about who that might be — although the media spent Wednesday floating a shortlist.

Thursday, during her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked about the potential the confirmation for a new justice on the court will be bipartisan.

“So how interested is the president in a bipartisan confirmation vote for the nominee? a reporter asked. “Or would he be, you know, open to a Democrats — a Democrats-only confirmation vote?”

Psaki issued a lengthy response in which she slammed Republicans for expressing criticism of Biden’s pick, in spite of the fact that he, at least publicly, has not made a decision:

As you heard the President say directly, he’s going to work in good faith with senators of both parties. And there are historic parts of these processes that include the advice — receiving the advice, welcome the advice — welcoming the advice from members of both parties, and that’s something he certainly intends to do, as you heard him say.

Psaki added she hopes the White House will have more information in the coming days. She added of Biden:

And he’s also grateful to Republican — to the Republican members who have already indicated they plan to work with him. But I think we also shouldn’t — should be clear about some of the games that we’re already seeing indications of out there. We have not mentioned a single name. We have not put out a list.

Psaki concluded, “And there are — if anyone is saying they plan to characterize whoever he nominates after thorough consideration with both parties as ‘radical,’ before they know literally anything about who she is, they just obliterated their own credibility.”

It is not clear exactly whom Psaki was referring to. But on Thursday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) used the word “radical” in a statement about the upcoming confirmation process.

McConnell stated:

Looking ahead — the American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America. The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution.

