Jezebel Draws Fire For Publishing Article Hoping Stephen Miller ‘Dies of Covid-19’

By Charlie NashMay 11th, 2020, 1:26 pm

G/O Media website Jezebel was condemned over the weekend for publishing a Friday article titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.”

The article, which was also titled “I can’t wait for Stephen Miller to die of the coronavirus” on social media, was written by Jezebel senior writer Molly Osberg in response to news that Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller — the wife of President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller — had tested positive for the coronavirus, and expressed hope that Miller would perish from Covid-19.

“While I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote, claiming, “This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease.”

“If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too,” she concluded.

The article was quickly condemned by other journalists, political commentators, and politicians alike, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who called the piece “sick and twisted.”

The article was also used by the Trump 2020 campaign in its crusade against the media.

