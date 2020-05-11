G/O Media website Jezebel was condemned over the weekend for publishing a Friday article titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.”

The article, which was also titled “I can’t wait for Stephen Miller to die of the coronavirus” on social media, was written by Jezebel senior writer Molly Osberg in response to news that Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller — the wife of President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller — had tested positive for the coronavirus, and expressed hope that Miller would perish from Covid-19.

“While I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote, claiming, “This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease.”

“If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too,” she concluded.

The article was quickly condemned by other journalists, political commentators, and politicians alike, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who called the piece “sick and twisted.”

This is sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate. #OneAmerica https://t.co/XodXR0bURV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2020

More disturbing part about this — and it’s understood it’s Jezebel — is that an editor/decision-maker green-lighted this. But hey… if it gets clicks, right? https://t.co/se43dngnhS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2020

A horrendous opinion that should make decent people recoil. A horrendous opinion that should also make decent people pity the author. https://t.co/9xIygUgd7u via @jezebel — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 11, 2020

Who on Earth thinks this is okay? The writer is this website’s “senior reporter.” “Reporter.” Can you imagine the outcry if a reporter wrote this about Cecilia Muñoz (Obama domestic policy director) and SARS?

https://t.co/eOxrHqU85v — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 11, 2020

This…is…nuts. You can't fix crazy. 'SICK & TWISTED' — Jezebel posts article "I will personally be thrilled if Stephen Miller dies of Covid-19" https://t.co/mw4MaqG1oc — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 11, 2020

The article was also used by the Trump 2020 campaign in its crusade against the media.

This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it! pic.twitter.com/4aDTRD9O4Y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]