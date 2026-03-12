Jim Jordan Downplays Higher Gas Prices Due To Iran War: ‘We Can Live With That’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) assured CNN host Kasie Hunt that Americans know “we can live with” higher gas prices for a time due to the Iran War.

In an interview Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) revealed that President Donald Trump had said he expects the “operation in Iran to come to a close soon.”

Hunt then pressed Jordan on the timeline.

“What does soon mean to you?” she asked.

Jordan responded with a catch-all answer evading the definition of “soon” and calling on Americans’ “common sense.”

“I don’t know for sure, but, look, we want all of the above: We want low gas prices, we want Iran not to have nuclear capability, we want this thing resolved as soon as possible,” he said. “But I think the American people have common sense, and I think they understand that to stop this regime that for 47 years has killed Americans, killed Israelis, killed others and killed a number of their own people — to stop them from getting a nuclear weapon is a worthwhile objective. And, President Trump is committed to achieving that goal, and if that means prices go up for a time, I think Americans understand, we can live with that. But in the end, we want all that to happen, and we want it all to happen in as quick a time as it possibly can.”

The price of oil increased by 10 percent on Thursday alone, with Brent crude oil reaching $100 per barrel and U.S. crude oil skyrocketing above $96.

Trump took to Truth Social to brag about the increased gas prices and reassert his objectives.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” he wrote. “BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping [sic] an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!”

