White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Thursday that the U.S. had conducted a “complete wipeout of [Iran’s] capacity to unleash violence,” as Iran continued to launch counterstrikes.

Miller joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the ongoing U.S. operation in Iran and the progress of President Donald Trump’s military campaign. The top Trump advisor claimed that Operation Epic Fury had succeeded in conducting a total “annihilation” of Iran’s forces.

“I think it’s important for your viewers, Jesse, and the American people to know that there’s never, in history, been a more total asymmetric, one-sided annihilation of the enemy than you are witnessing and is unfolding right now in Iran,” said Miller.

He claimed that due to successful U.S. attacks, Iran was no longer able to “unleash violence,” telling Watters that the nation’s military capabilities had been destroyed.

“Iran has long been feared by all the nations of the Middle East. It’s long been believed to be one of the great military powers of the region, and yet the united States, under President Trump’s leadership, has annihilated their Navy, has annihilated their missile capabilities, has dealt devastating strikes to the IRGC and their command structure, has taken out, in collaboration and coordination with Israel, their nation’s sinister leadership and command structure,” said Miller. “It has been a complete wipeout of their capacity to unleash violence on the world.”

Miller’s words came a day after Iran struck at least two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil pathway Iran has blocked ships from passing through, causing oil prices to skyrocket. Iran has launched over 10 missiles at Israel since the war began, including indiscriminate cluster munitions.

U.S. intelligence agencies continue to believe Iran’s government remains firmly in control of the country, officials told Reuters on Thursday, as reports have emerged about the injury level in the fatal attack on U.S. service members Iran conducted earlier this month. The drone strike, which left seven U.S. soldiers dead, hospitalized thirty troops, CBS reported.

Watch above via Fox News.

