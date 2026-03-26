‘Get It Right!’ Pete Hegseth Demands ‘Truth’ About War From ‘Dishonest Hate-Trump Media’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth railed against the “dishonest hate-Trump media” Thursday as he demanded the press “get it right” and report the “truth” about the Iran war.

Hegseth was delivering an update on Operation Epic Fury during a televised Cabinet meeting, praising President Donald Trump’s military action as “stuff for the history books” and predicting it would cement the president’s “legacy” in securing safety for “future generations” from a nuclear-armed Iran.

As he progressed through his address, however, the defense secretary warned that Americans wouldn’t believe the “success” of the operation if it “listened” to mainstream media coverage.

“The folks here in the room, these cameras, they have a choice. You’re either informing the American people of the truth or you’re not,” he said. “Because I hear it from my people every day.”

He continued: “Behind every headline you write, there’s a helicopter crew in the air and behind every news banner you write, there’s a battalion on the move and behind every fake news story, there’s an F-35 pilot executing a dangerous mission.”

“My message to the media is get it right,” he said bluntly.

Hegseth said he may be a “young guy” but insisted he was “not a rookie” as he recalled watching lawmakers say the Iraq war was “lost” back in 2007 when he was serving.

“That was [then-Senate Minority leader] Harry Reid, the Democrats and the media working hand in glove,” he said.

“Unlike Iraq, this isn’t a tie,” he continued. “This is not parity. This is not chaos, this is success. Pure American success on plan and, as the president said, ahead of pace.”

He concluded: “Now that here’s the thing about the media, though, if President Trump had not acted, you’d be screaming ‘why not?’ And now that he has taken decisive action, you’re asking, ‘Why did you?’”

“It’s the same old tired playbook TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) in your DNA,” he snapped. “But the hard-working, God-fearing, patriotic Americans out there know better.”

Watch above via CNN.

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