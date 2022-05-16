Joe Rogan took aim at those on the right who have been blasting Blaze TV host Dave Rubin over the recent announcement that he and husband David Janet are expecting two children via surrogate later this summer.

Speaking with author Gad Saad on last Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said, “How about Dave Rubin? And there’s one thing that I noticed recently that was kind of very disturbing, you know, Dave is now, he’s essentially a right wing guy, right.”

Rogan continued, “He used to be a left wing guy. He used to be with the Young Turks. Now he’s a right wing guy, Dave and his husband adopted children, or surrogate.”

“No. Surrogacy,” Saad corrected.

“Okay,” Rogan said. “It’s so they, — you use their sperm and they created children, right?”

“Yeah,” agreed Saad.

“I was watching, all these fucking vicious, right wing, ideologically captured people who were talking about how horrible they were and about this is rent a womb,” Rogan added. “And this is — they were talking about how it’s satanic and all this like sick shit.”

“Wow,” Saad said.

Rogan continued, “Just shitting all over him and his husband for their — I guess there’s two children?”

“Two children. Exactly,” Saad added.

Rogan explained, “I’m like, man, imagine being that dude, and you know, you, you go over to that side and you think, you know, well, the right wing accepts me and he loves me. And it’s kind of a cool thing because I’m a gay guy, but I’m also conservative now and I’ve been red pilled.”

“Boom, yeah,” Saad said.

“And then you try to express a little bit about your own personal life. And these hateful assholes are coming at you. And he just wants to be a loving father. Just wants to be a loving father with his husband,” Rogan added.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

