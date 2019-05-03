John Kelly Joins Board of Company Operating Nation’s Largest Shelter for Migrant Kids

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly has joined the board for the company running the nation’s largest shelter for undocumented children.

Just last month, a local camera crew spotted Kelly at a Comprehensive Health Services facility in Homestead, Florida.

At that point, it was unclear why he was there. Yet, now it seems, Kelly was there to tour the facilities before joining the board of the parent company, Caliburn.

CBS reports:

In April, protesters outside the nation’s largest facility for unaccompanied migrant children noticed a familiar face enter the massive, fenced site in Homestead, Florida: former White House chief of staff John Kelly. Soon after, a local television station recorded footage of him riding on the back of a golf cart as he toured the grounds. It wasn’t clear why he was there, but Friday, Caliburn International confirmed to CBS News that Kelly had joined its board of directors. Caliburn is the parent company of Comprehensive Health Services, which operates Homestead and three other shelters for unaccompanied migrant children in Texas

Before joining the Trump administration, Kelly had served on the board of DC Capital, which owns Caliburn.

Caliburn’s CEO lauded Kelly’s military experience and “humanitarian leadership” in his statement announcing Kelly’s decision to join the board.

“With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team,” James Van Dusen, Caliburn’s CEO, said, according to CBS.

The statement continued on: “Our board remains acutely focused on advising on the safety and welfare of unaccompanied minors who have been entrusted to our care and custody by the Department of Health and Human Services to address a very urgent need in caring for and helping to find appropriate sponsors for these unaccompanied minors.”

