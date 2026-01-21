Johnson Defends Trump’s Bonkers Nobel Prize Letter: He’s the ‘Most Deserving Individual’

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju grilled House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s letter to Norway’s prime minister linking his desire to take over Greenland to be snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Was that appropriate for him to do that?” Raju asked Johnson.

“I think that’s a… that misportrays what he was doing there,” Johnson hit back as Raju pressed, “What was he trying to do?”

Johnson fumbled as Raju added, ‘He was criticizing them for not giving the Nobel Peace Prize.”

“Well, look, there’s a lot of people who have criticized them for making a political decision and not awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to probably the most deserving individual in the history of the country,” Johnson replied.

“But Norway, the country, doesn’t have anything to do with that,” Raju hit back.

“Eight to ten wars and conflicts have been resolved by President Trump, and he got snubbed, so…” Johnson added.

“But the Prime Minister doesn’t have anything to do with that?’ Raju added.

“No, but it is his country, and he has a lot of influence,” Johnson replied.

CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere shared the exchange and noted, “Mike Johnson defends Trump’s saying something that wasn’t true by saying something else that isn’t true.”

Mike Johnson defends Trump’s saying something that wasn’t true by saying something else that isn’t true: https://t.co/xaTTrOgdq8 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 21, 2026

Trump’s letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was made public on Monday and read:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT

Watch the clip above.

