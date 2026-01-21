Trump Tells Davos ‘Sometimes You Need a Dictator’ — But Says He Isn’t One

President Donald Trump riffed “sometimes you need a dictator” — but not to worry, because he has no plans on being one.

The president made the comment while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Trump told reporters he was mildly shocked that his speech earlier in the day was getting “great reviews” because normally he gets framed as a tyrant, he said.

“I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech. Usually they say he’s a horrible dictator-type person,” Trump said. “But sometimes you need a dictator — but they didn’t say that in this case.”

Trump said that was because his speech was “all based on common sense. It’s not conservative or liberal… I’d say 95% common sense.” The president did not share whether he was a fan of Julius Caesar or any other dictators throughout history.

He made the comment right before The Atlantic ran a story titled “How To Tell If Your President Is a Dictator,” which featured an image of Trump glaring menacingly.

Beyond being dubbed a dictator, many of Trump’s critics on the left have slammed him for acting like a king in their view. There have been multiple “No Kings” rallies since he started his second term last year, with protesters from Los Angeles to New York City venting they just can’t stand Trump being president.

Trump has scoffed at those protesters, calling them “whacked-out” last October.

“By the way, I’m not a king,” Trump said at the time. “I’m not a king — I work my ass off to make our country great, that’s all it is. I’m not a king, at all.”

Trump also responded to the protests by posting a viral AI video of himself wearing a crown and dropping digital wet feces on “No Kings” protesters, including left-wing influencer Harry Sisson.

Watch Trump’s dictator comments above via Fox Business.

