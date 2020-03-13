Dr. Kurt Kloss, the father of presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law Karlie Kloss, tried to help Kushner tackle the coronavirus crisis by crowdsourcing advice in a Facebook group this week.

According to Spectator USA, which broke the news, Dr. Kloss “sought the advice of other medical professionals on Kushner’s behalf… in a Facebook group with almost 22,000 members.”

In one post, Kloss asked, “If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be. Please only serious responses.”

“I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations,” he continued. “I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.”

In another post to the group, Kloss revealed his connection to the White House.

“Our daughter Karlie Kloss (one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting; proud dad commentary) is marred to Mr Joshua Kushner. His brother is Mr Jared Kushner son in law to the President and who is now directly involved with the response to this,” he explained. “I have been over the past two weeks expressing our concern through Josh about lack of PPE availability, the frustration of not being able to test and especially to ensure enough ventilators. Tonight I was asked by Jared through my son in-law for my recommendations, that’s when I turned to you guys my fellow BAFERD’s for help.”

After successfully fielding responses from fellow doctors, Kloss said “Jared is reading now.”

According to Politico, which confirmed Spectator USA’s report, the posts were later deleted.

On Wednesday, it was reported that President Donald Trump will not declare a national emergency until his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner “presents his findings to the president.”

