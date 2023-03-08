JUST IN: Matt Schlapp’s Republican Accuser Comes Forward on ‘Groping’ Allegation

Carlton Huffman, 39, came forward and identified himself as American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp‘s accuser in remarks to the Washington Post Wednesday after a judge ruled Huffman would be required to do so for a civil lawsuit.

Huffman is filing suit against both the ACU chair and his wife, former White House Director for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp.

“I’m not backing away, I’m not going to drop this. Matt Schlapp did what he did and he needs to be held accountable,” Huffman told the Post. He is seeking almost $10 million in damages from the longtime face of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for allegedly groping his crotch and both Schlapps for defamation.

Huffman first anonymously accused Schlapp of “fondling” his crotch during a car ride last October while the plaintiff was working as an operative for Herschel Walker‘s Senate campaign through the Daily Beast, which reported on the allegation in January. Huffman told the Daily Beast at the time that he intended to come forward with his real name if Schlapp did not admit to his wrongdoing.

While Huffman’s lawyers argued that he should reserve the right to remain anonymous in the lawsuit, the presiding judge in the case ruled that Huffman did not prove that he had “a concrete need for secrecy”

Schlapp’s lawyers argued that unearthed writings of Huffman’s unsavory past statements about various racial issues were relevant to their client’s defense. Huffman has said that he is “ashamed” of that commentary and part of “an ugly chapter of my life.”

Two ACU have characterized the accusation as an effort by “the Left and its note takers in the media” to “scorch the earth in their quest to cancel those with whom they disagree,” but Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) told the Post that “Carlton is known by many Republicans in North Carolina as a hardworking campaign professional who has helped elect conservatives across our state and country.”

Matt Schlapp has denied any wrongdoing, while a number of Huffman’s former colleagues on the Walker campaign, family members, and friends have confirmed that Huffman told them about Schlapp’s inappropriate conduct shortly after the incident.

“Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” said Huffman in a video he took of himself on the night of the incident. “I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty.”

