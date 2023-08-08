JUST IN: Ron DeSantis Replaces His Campaign Manager in Latest Staff Shakeup

Ron DeSantis reached a new level of his campaign overhaul, replacing his campaign manager in the midst of his current polling struggles.

Politico confirmed that Generra Peck will be moved from the role of campaign manager to the position of chief strategist for the Florida governor. Meanwhile, James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff, will take over as campaign manager.

Despite predictions that DeSantis would be Donald Trump’s most difficult challenger in the 2024 Republican primary, the governor has failed to live up to those expectations, as the former president maintains a comfortable lead. This latest staffing move comes after the DeSantis campaign let go of more than one-third of their team for a strategic reboot, and his campaign expenditures have raised recent questions about whether he can maintain his campaign’s financial resources.

Uthmeier’s move into the role of campaign manager was reported by The Messenger . In a statement, the new campaign manager dismissed the idea that the restructuring is a sign of trouble.

“People have written Governor DeSantis’s obituary many times,” said Uthmeier. “From his race against establishment primary candidate Adam Putnam, to his victory over legacy media-favored candidate Andrew Gillum [in 2018], to his twenty point win over Charlie Crist [in 2022], Governor DeSantis has proven that he knows how to win. He’s breaking records on fundraising and has a supporting super PAC with $100 million in the bank and an incredible ground game. Get ready.”

