Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s (R) long-shot bid for Los Angeles mayor may not be much of a long shot anymore — and CNN data guru Harry Enten has the numbers to prove it.

Enten, appearing on CNN News Central on Tuesday, provided fresh new figures on Pratt, who is taking on incumbent Mayor Karen Bass to lead the City of Angels.

“It’s up like a rocket,” Enten said of Pratt’s chances. “Look, chances are he still won’t be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but there’s a pretty decent chance of it. It’s now up over a quarter of a 27% chance. So those who dismiss Pratt’s chances, well, you’ve got another thing coming because he’s got a realistic shot of winning this thing.”

Pratt, who first rose to fame on the reality show The Hills, is running as a Republican on a platform of ending homelessness and crime in LA. His campaign ads, including a jingle to the tune of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, have been viral sensations.

As Enten noted, Los Angeles hasn’t elected a Republican mayor since 1997.

Last week, Pratt slammed the city’s approach to handling its homelessness crisis and shared his game plan for fixing the problem in a feisty back-and-forth on local TV.

“There is places for all of these people to sleep in LA,” Pratt told ABC7 reporter Josh Haskell, who prodded him about homelessness. “No matter what anybody tells you, we have housing and shelter for everyone living on the street,” Pratt said. “They are choosing to be on the street because they wanna do drugs, they don’t want rules, they want to have animals to abuse. This idea that they’re forced on the street right now is a lie that our city is perpetuating.”

Pratt has also gotten the attention of President Donald Trump, who complimented the candidate as “doing well,” while praising him as “a big MAGA person.”

Watch above via CNN.

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