Kamala Harris Notches Lowest Net Approval Rating Of Any Vice President In NBC News Polling History

The latest NBC News poll offered some flashing warning signs for President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris as Harris’ “net-negative rating” dropped to the lowest number ever recorded in the poll.

Harris notched a 32 percent approval rating among 1,000 registered voters in the poll taken from June 16th to the 20th — the poll carries a 3.1 percent margin of error. Of those polled, 49 percent say they have a “negative view” of Harris – including a whopping 39 percent who said they have a “very negative” view of her.

NBC News noted in its summary of the poll on Monday, “Harris’ net-negative rating (-17) is the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.” The summary then dove into some past ratings for vice presidents:

In Oct. 2019, then-Vice President Mike Pence had a 34% positive, 38% negative rating (-4).

In Dec. 2010, Joe Biden’s rating was 34% positive, 33% negative (+1).

In May 2003, Dick Cheney was at 47% positive, 24% negative (+23).

And in March of 1995, Al Gore’s rating in the poll was 42% positive, 27% negative (+15).

The poll still showed Biden leading former President Donald Trump by 4 percent nationally, but found a majority of voters are concerned with his health.

In a separate summary published Tuesday, NBC News noted Biden’s lead over Trump “is almost identical to his popular vote win in 2020.”

Biden is also underwater in terms of favorability, but doing significantly better than Harris with a 9-point net-negative rating – 39 percent positive to 48 percent negative. Trump, meanwhile, is 22 points underwater with only a 34 percent positive rating versus a hefty 56 percent negative rating.

“Yet here’s the bad news for the president: 68% of all voters say they have concerns about Biden having the necessary mental and physical health to be president, including 55% who say they have ‘major’ concerns,” notes the summary. For Trump 55 percent of voters have concerns about his mental and physical health, while 44 percent have “major” concerns.

