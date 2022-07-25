Kamala Harris Tells Indiana Lawmakers Working to Pass New Abortion Restrictions to ‘Actually Learn How a Woman’s Body Works’

Vice President Kamala Harris visited in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday to meet with lawmakers about a special session over newly proposed abortion restrictions in the state. Those supporting the restrictions, Harris, said might need “to actually learn how a woman’s body works.”

Indiana is one of multiple states with lawmakers working to enact new restrictions on abortion following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, leaving the legality of abortion in the hands of individual states.

Harris said at the Indiana State Library in a roundtable discussion about the proposed Indiana restrictions:

Indiana is the first state since the Dobbs decision to convene a special session to propose a law that includes, based on what is being proposed, what essentially will be a ban on abortion for women because to be clear — and maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works — but when you understand how a woman’s body works, you will understand that the parameters that are being proposed mean that for the vast majority of women, by the time she realizes she is pregnant, she will effectively be prohibited from having access to reproductive healthcare that would allow her to choose.

Indiana has become central to numerous debates about abortion after a 10-year-old rape victim traveled to the state to receive an abortion.

“The idea that in some states after a child or a woman or a man, but in particular in this case of abortion, a woman or a child would have endured such an act of violence and then to suggest that she would not have the autonomy and authority to make a decision about what happens to her body is outrageous,” the vice president said.

Indiana’s abortion restrictions would ban abortion procedures with exceptions only made for rape, incest, and to save a mother’s life.

Republicans were not pleased with Harris’ visit. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer called the visit a “political stunt” in a statement and said, “we certainly don’t need any of Washington D.C. in Indiana.”

My statement ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Indianapolis tomorrow. >> https://t.co/4vNa5RnEI6 pic.twitter.com/FHGUjzi3os — Kyle Hupfer (@ChairmanHupfer) July 24, 2022

Watch above via the White House

