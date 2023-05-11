Kari Lake Claims Trump Was ‘Very Kind’ to Kaitlan Collins, Who He Called ‘A Nasty Person’: ‘I Was Really Impressed’

Republican commentator and politician Kari Lake claimed former President Donald Trump was “very kind” to Kaitlan Collins and “held his fire” during CNN’s town hall on Wednesday, where Trump called Collins “a nasty person.”

“It would have been nice to have a fair moderator who actually wanted to impart the viewers and the voters with information,” said Lake, in reference to Collins, during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Thursday:

You know, when I tune into something like that as a voter, I want to get some information. Where do you stand on the issues? What are you going to do to solve our problems? This woman had such an agenda and it was so obvious.

“President Trump, he held his fire. I was really impressed,” she claimed. “You know, he was very kind considering what she was doing and how biased she was. There was no interest in just talking about policy and letting people decide, it was definitely agenda driven. Complete nastiness.”

Lake — who was rumored in March to be one of Trump’s top picks for running mate in 2024 — criticized Collins for “accusing him of talking about the election” when “she was the one asking questions about it,” and said she thought Trump did “an incredible job.”

“I spoke to him for quite some time today and I think he feels that he did a good job,” Lake concluded.

Trump called Collins “a nasty person” during Wednesday’s town hall after the two argued about classified documents. The former president went on to thank Collins, however, and praised her for doing a “good job” at the conclusion of the interview.

Watch above via War Room.

