Republican at Trump Town Hall Says Many in Audience Were ‘Disgusted’ or ‘Bewildered’ By Ex-President

Many audience members at CNN’s town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday were “disgusted” and “bewildered” by the spectacle, but were told to be respectful and not to boo, according to a report.

“The floor manager came out ahead of time and said, Please do not boo, please be respectful. You were allowed to applaud,” claimed Republican political consultant Matthew Bartlett in an interview with Puck News senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri on Thursday.

“And I think that set the tone where people were going to try their best to keep this between the navigational beacons, and that if they felt compelled to applaud, they would, but they weren’t going to have an outburst or they weren’t going to boo an answer,” he said.

Bartlett claimed that, while many in the audience applauded and cheered the former president, “there were also people that sat there quietly disgusted or bewildered.” He estimated that while around half of the audience expressed vocal support for Trump, the other half sat in silence. Bartlett also alleged that Trump repeatedly “lost the audience” when he spoke about topics like January 6 or the results of the 2020 election, despite the appearance on CNN that the audience was consistently on his side.

“In a TV setting, you hear the applause, but you don’t see the disgust,” Bartlett told Palmeri. “So Trump did not have the entire room on his side, make no mistake, even if it certainly came across that way on TV.”

Bartlett also criticized CNN host Kaitlan Collins for repeatedly sparring with Trump and claimed it resulted in less questions being fielded from the audience — some of whom were “really disgusted” with the former president’s behavior and “were ready to confront him about that” had they been given the opportunity.

CNN received heavy backlash from liberals over the town hall, including from hosts at rival cable news network MSNBC.

MSNBC host Joy Reid called the event “blatant fascism meets The Jerry Springer Show” and suggested that CNN was attempting to become a “friendly place for MAGA,” while MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Collins’ performance “just wasn’t good enough.”

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy reported on Wednesday that CNN was “facing a fury of criticism” from within the network over its decision to host the town hall.

