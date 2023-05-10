Trump Ends Town Hall By Telling Kaitlan Collins ‘Good Job’ — Moments After Calling Her a ‘Nasty Person’

Former President Donald Trump praised CNN host Kaitlan Collins just minutes after calling her a “nasty person” during Wednesday’s CNN Trump town hall.

At the end of the event, Collins concluded, “President Trump, I want to thank you for coming here tonight. This was an important conversation with voters to hear and to have. Thank you to our audience and to our host, St. Anselm College.”

“Thank you,” Trump said, as the audience stood up in applause, before he thanked Collins for hosting the conversation.

“Thank you very much, Kaitlan. Good job,” Trump said, shaking the CNN host’s hand.

Trump then spent more than a minute regaling the audience and shouting, “I like you guys. We love New Hampshire!”

Just moments before Trump praised Collins, he had made a dismissive gesture towards her after she tried to push the former president into vowing to support the outcome of the upcoming 2024 election, even if he loses.

Trump and Collins repeatedly clashed throughout the evening and at one point — less than ten minutes prior to Trump telling Collins she had done a “good job” — Trump called the CNN host a “nasty person.”

Liberals criticized CNN for hosting the event and accused the network of losing control of Trump. Meanwhile, Trump campaign has celebrated his performance.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” reacted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

Watch above via CNN.

