‘Karine! Karine!’ Jean-Pierre Freezes Out Peter Doocy at Briefing After Week of Tough Questions on Biden Docs

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy hanging with his hand high in the air after taking no questions from the reporter at a Friday press conference.

Doocy and Pierre engaged in multiple tense exchanges recently on everything from President Joe Biden’s alleged handling of classified documents to his trip to the border not including speaking firsthand to any migrants.

The press secretary did address recently-discovered classified documents in Biden’s possession, but was unable to offer any specific or new. She refused to answer multiple questions on the subject, including whether the president was willing to sit down for an interview to discuss concerns.

On Friday, Pierre left the press room with Doocy remaining seated with his hand thrown straight into the air. He kept in raised while Pierre walked out of the room, seemingly unfazed by her Fox News critic.

On the classified documents, Doocy used Biden’s own words of criticism against former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified materials when addressing the matter during a briefing. He also got into a testy exchange with the president himself recently. The president defended classified documents being found in a garage with his Corvette, arguing it was a locked garage.

“What were you thinking?” Doocy asked the president.

Biden said he takes the handling of classified materials “seriously” and he’s cooperating with the probe by the Department of Justice into the matter. Trump is also facing a probe into his handling of classified documents, though materials in his possession were taken into custody in an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

In an appearance on America Reports after the press briefing, Doocy shared what one of his questions to Pierre would have been had she called on him.

