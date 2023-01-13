Peter Doocy Shares Question He Would Have Asked if KJP Hadn’t Frozen Him Out at Briefing

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy may have been frozen out of Friday’s White House press briefing in regards to questions, but the reporter shared what he would’ve asked anyway.

Appearing on America Reports, co-host John Roberts talked with Doocy about being “passed over” by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The press secretary and Doocy have been in multiple heated exchanges, especially when it comes to the documents discovered in President Joe Biden‘s possession — a subject that has created several battles for the press secretary this week with other members of the press as well.

On Friday, KJP left the briefing without asking Doocy any questions. The Fox reporter kept his hand raised high, saying “Karine, Karine” as she left the room.

“I don’t know why,” Doocy joked when speaking with Roberts about being passed over.

The reporter also shared the question he would have asked, which was predictably centered on President Joe Biden’s handling of those classified documents. A second batch in the president’s possession were discovered and Doocy questioned Biden in a viral exchange in which the president tried to explain the materials being stored near his Corvette.

Doocy’s question was on Biden’s trip to Delaware that day.

“If I would’ve had an opportunity to ask a question, the first one I have on my sheet was: Why is president Biden going to Wilmington today, isn’t that a potential crime scene?” Doocy said.

Doocy reported little new information was given out at Friday’s briefing in regards to the probe into Biden’s classified documents, with Pierre saying she was not involved in the timing of information being released.

Doocy said the only thing the White House will reveal on the matter right now is that they take it seriously and they’re cooperating with authorities.

