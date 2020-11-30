comScore

Kayleigh McEnany Ridiculed for False Claim of All Female Senior White House Press Team: ‘Such a Weird and Pointless’ Lie

By Ken MeyerNov 30th, 2020, 8:26 am
Kayleigh McEnany

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced mockery for her botched attempt to attack the communications team President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen for his incoming administration.

On Sunday night, the news broke that former White House communications director Jen Psaki will be Biden’s press secretary. Many of the Biden campaign’s other high-profile female members are also getting major jobs in the new White House press shop, so multiple outlets took note of how Biden chose a team of women to lead the communications department.

McEnany reacted to this news coverage by blasting the “completely DISCREDITED” Washington Post and fuming that the Trump Administration didn’t get enough credit for their female White House press teams.

As it were, McEnany’s tweet conveniently leaves out the fact that the Trump press shop has 3 men in their “ALL FEMALE” team: Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern, and Mike Pence’s press secretary, Devin O’Malley. George Conway, the husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, took notice of McEnany’s tweet, and he called her out for the “weird and pointless thing to lie about.”

Conway was not alone in reminding McEnany who’s on her team:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: