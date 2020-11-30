White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced mockery for her botched attempt to attack the communications team President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen for his incoming administration.

On Sunday night, the news broke that former White House communications director Jen Psaki will be Biden’s press secretary. Many of the Biden campaign’s other high-profile female members are also getting major jobs in the new White House press shop, so multiple outlets took note of how Biden chose a team of women to lead the communications department.

McEnany reacted to this news coverage by blasting the “completely DISCREDITED” Washington Post and fuming that the Trump Administration didn’t get enough credit for their female White House press teams.

President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP… So does @FLOTUS… So does @SecondLady… The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HpP0KL8kgD — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 30, 2020

As it were, McEnany’s tweet conveniently leaves out the fact that the Trump press shop has 3 men in their “ALL FEMALE” team: Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern, and Mike Pence’s press secretary, Devin O’Malley. George Conway, the husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, took notice of McEnany’s tweet, and he called her out for the “weird and pointless thing to lie about.”

This is just such a weird and pointless thing to lie about. https://t.co/nyKIAFAdC2 pic.twitter.com/C4MkayEZib — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 30, 2020

Conway was not alone in reminding McEnany who’s on her team:

Wonder how Judd Deere, who answers most calls to that office, and Morgenstern feel upon learning this https://t.co/9hhSWPNbnj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 30, 2020

Did Kayleigh just erase Judd Deere? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 30, 2020

Surprising no one, this is not accurate. https://t.co/9fkfwIBRRp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 30, 2020

Your own deputy press secretary, who you just hilariously erased, is a *man* named @JuddPDeere https://t.co/cfh09iUeGZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 30, 2020

I feel sorry for @JuddPDeere45 @BMorgenstern45 and @JHoganGidley – I guess they don’t count as being part of the current communications team? 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/vZbbC0Knh7 — Brittany Bailey (@BrittBaileyTV) November 30, 2020

As if Judd Deere and Brian Morgenstern never even existed. https://t.co/G2EfwFXWou — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 30, 2020

What a strange way to fire @JuddPDeere45. And right before Christmas, no less! https://t.co/8A40UiF6kZ — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) November 30, 2020

